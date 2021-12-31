MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 update: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum closed

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi

The tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from Saturday, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice," it said. India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country's tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Delhi COVID-19 Update | National Capital seeing community spread of Omicron, over 1,000 cases reported today

It also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.
