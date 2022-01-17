COVID-19 third wave: 3 top doctors tell you key dos and don'ts

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, a panel of experts shares their learnings and predictions in the latest episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass. The panel included Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman - Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, CEO - Fortis Healthcare, and Professor. Dr. Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.

“We had 200 patients in Dec-end across the network. The same number is now at 750. The good thing is discharges are as much as admissions. So if we are seeing 200 incoming COVID-19 positive patients everyday, we also have 180 discharges,” said Dr Raghuvanshi.

While the virus in this wave has not hit as badly as the second wave and hospitalisation is much lower, the experts still highlight some challenges.

Challenges in the third wave

“Patients are not having as many lung complications. Hospitalisation rates are also much lower compared to the second wave, but people are getting infected in large numbers,” says Dr Raghuvanshi.

He also adds that positivity rates in some labs are as high as 30 percent, and 10 percent in others he adds.

India should give booster shots to 18-60 year olds; it’s the need of the hour

“In the third wave, the problem is not just sick patients coming in, since we have enough beds available, but healthcare workers are getting infected which is depleting a large number of our workforce,” says Dr Ballal.

Recommendations

While the virus effect is milder, the experts recommend a few things.

Rest, hydration is important besides a paracetamol tablet when you have severe body ache or your under arm temperature goes above 100 degrees, said Dr. Samdani. He also says that the N95 mask is better than any other mask available.

Adding to this, Dr Ballal said that in case the home tests result negative but the symptoms persist, it needs to be checked with a RT-PCR test.

Lockdowns

“I am not in favour of lockdowns and travel bans. The key is COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including masking and social distancing. Aggressive vaccination and public health measures are more important,” said Dr Ballal.

“Lockdowns are terribly harmful to our economy and should be avoided as far as possible. Travel bans should also be avoided except in extreme situations where there is no other recourse,” he added.

Predictions

“Flu virus changes its genetic material, genomic sequencing and pathogenicity . We are heading in for a COVID-19 vaccine that will change every year,” said Dr Samdani. He also added that the virus is not going to wash away but..,” we may develop some immunity at least for the next 3-4 months, if there is a large number of people getting this infection.”

Adding to this, Dr Raghuvanshi said that the endemic stage has not yet come.

“But, it certainly will come. Whether it's post the third wave, or there is going to be another surge, that depends on how the virus behaves.”

The experts predict that the peak will be in these two weeks and by the end of February and it should be back to where it was, a couple of months ago.

The experts say that private healthcare cannot be a substitute for public healthcare and one of the learnings from the second wave is the need to create better public health infrastructure. Secondly, at this point, home care is more necessary along with outpatient and day care, says the experts.