COVID-19 spread in rural Bengal | From increasing bed capacity to increasing testing, check all steps taken by Mamata Banerjee

The novel coronavirus disease has started spreading in rural West Bengal and several patients have been rushing to healthcare centres with severe respiratory illness and other COVID-19 symptoms.

In apprehension of a larger crisis, the West Bengal government ruled by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has started equipping hospitals and block-level primary healthcare centres with medical oxygen, isolation beds, and ambulances.

A West Bengal health department official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: “...a large number of patients are coming with COVID-19 symptoms and severe acute respiratory illness. These cases need proper diagnosis and management to check the virus from spreading further.”

The government official added: “Health centres and rural hospitals have been told to keep at least five to 10 isolation beds ready, arrange oxygen, and basic medicines, along with a minimum one or two ambulances on standby.”

Warning that the COVID-19 situation could deteriorate in the coming weeks, the West Bengal Chief Minister has already started taking preemptive measures and allowed nursing homes and hospitals to increase their bed capacity by 40 percent.

Additionally, arrangements for Rapid Antigen Tests are being made at the district level in peripheral health facilities for quicker identification of COVID-19 patients.

Moreover, 2,75,000 rural healthcare workers will be deployed to address the immediate health concerns of villagers in the absence of qualified doctors. Basic dos and don'ts for taking care of COVID-19 patients will likely be issued by the state health department soon.

On May 6, West Bengal added 18,431 COVID-19 cases and 117 people died of the disease in the state.