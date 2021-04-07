COVID-19 Spike: Delhi reports 5506 cases and 20 deaths in last 24 hours

Crossing the 5,0oo mark, Delhi has reported 5,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total cases to 6,90,568. (Representative Image)

Crossing the 5,0oo mark, Delhi has reported 5,506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total cases to 6,90,568. It also reported 3363 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of April 7, the total recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,59,980 and total deaths at 11,133. The positivity rate is at 6.10%.

Addressing a press conference on April 7, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "For the last three weeks, Delhi has seen a surge. It used to be lower than 200-300 covid cases earlier, but now it is more than 5000. Delhi Government is increasing the number of covid beds in the hospitals. In lieu of this, more than 2000 beds have been increased in the past three days and in the coming 2-3 days, an additional 2000-2500 will be increased.”

Commenting on the night curfew of 10 pm to 5 am, which has been in effect in Delhi since April 6, Jain said that it has been imposed on a temporary basis and its effects will be analysed

“The night curfew has been imposed between 10 PM in the night to 5 AM in the morning. There were reports about parties, which cause unnecessary gatherings and people are in close contact there. Hence the night curfew is aimed to avoid this situation because if even one is positive among the 50 people, all 50 test positive.”

The Minister also said that the curfew is not a harsh decision, since most people finish work by 10 pm. He also mentioned that curfew has been imposed keeping in mind taxi drivers and hotels that operate late in the night.

“Taxis are allowed and if someone is coming from outside and have valid tickets they can travel. For restaurants and hotels, the timing is anyway 11 PM".

Health Minister Jain also emphasised the need to allow vaccination of people of all ages. He said that as per the new trend, the virus was fast spreading among the people aged between 20-45 years, who may not get affected much but can pose a threat to the elderly at homes.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also conducted a protest in front of BJP headquarters against the export of vaccines to other countries.

"We believe that the vaccine should be first made available to India and later exported to other countries. People above 45 years might need it mostly and but the new trend shows that people between ages 20-45 years are getting infected. It is fast spreading amongst those people as they are more mobile. It seems that they are not heavily affected but the chances of the virus spreading increases when they go home, as their parents and other family members are exposed to risk. Therefore we said that vaccination should be rolled out to everyone barring age, as soon as possible", said Jain.