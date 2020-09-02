COVID-19 SOPs for exams: No use of saliva to distribute sheets, none from containment zones allowed

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 2 released a standard operating protocol (SOP) to be followed while conducting exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. Along with detailed general preventive public health measures to be observed by all those who head to the examination centres, including staff, students and parents, the government also outlined the arrangements to be ensured by universities, educational institutions and conducting authorities.

Guidelines for containment zones

Only the examination centres outside containment zones have been allowed to function, and students as well as staff members from containment zones are not allowed at the centres. Such candidates will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam either through other means or arrangements will be made by the universities or institutions to enable them to take the exam at a later date.

To ensure physical distancing

The examination schedule can be chalked out in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding at any centre on any given day. Information regarding what students should or should not carry must be conveyed to them in advance.

Multiple entry and exit points to be ensured so as to avoid overcrowding. A minimum physical distance of six feet should be maintained when queuing up for entry, for which specific markings may also be made with sufficient distance. The conducting authorities must ensure proper crowd management at the examination centre as well as outside the premises. Number of people in an elevator at a given time shall be restricted. Institutes can adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms and digital signatures for the examination.

Requirements for entry to the centre

Only asymptomatic staff and students will be allowed entry into the examination halls. Those who fail to meet the self-declaration criteria shall not be allowed entry.

In case a candidate is found to be symptomatic, he or she should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or at a later date when the student is declared physically fit. However, if the student insists on giving the exam, he or she may be permitted to do so by shifting him or her to a separate isolation room.

In case someone develops symptoms during the exam

A person found to display symptoms of coronavirus infection shall be placed in a separate room or area where they are isolated from others, till the time he or she is examined by a doctor. The candidate may still be allowed to take the exam in a separate isolation room. However, if symptoms deteriorate, the nearest medical facility needs to be informed. In case the person is found positive, the premises should be disinfected.

Other instructions

Arrangements for safe drinking water, preferably with disposable cups or glasses, should be made in the examination hall. For pen and paper-based tests, the invigilators must sanitise their hands before distributing question papers and answer sheets. The students should also sanitise their hands before receiving such papers and while handing them back to the invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets, at every stage, will involve sanitisation of the hands. Use of saliva for counting or distributing sheets is prohibited and students are not allowed to share personal belongings or stationery.

All entrances to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions. Mandatory use of face covers and masks and adherence to social distancing norms are part of the general preventive guidelines.