COVID-19: Slowdown observed in rate of decline of average daily cases, says government

Representative Image (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

In the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown in the rate of decline of average daily Covid cases, which is a cause of concern, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It also said that there are 54 districts in 12 states and Union Territories, which reported over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate for the week ending July 26.

"The average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5-11 to 38,090 cases between July 21- 27. In the past few weeks, there has been a slowdown/reduction in the rate of decline, which remains an area of concern," joint secretary in the health ministry, Lav Agarwal, said. Twenty-two districts in seven states have reported an increasing trend in daily Covid cases for the last four weeks and this is also a cause of concern, the ministry said.

NITI Aayog's V K Paul also mentioned that they have supply visibility of approximately 15 crore vaccine doses in the month of August. The exact numbers will be released later.

There are also eight districts, which were witnessing a decline in positivity rate, but are now seeing a rise in Covid cases, it said, adding that "we cannot take the situation for granted". A study by the Armed Forces Medical College looked at 15 lakh doctors and frontline workers and found that Covishield gives 93 per cent protection while there was 98 per cent mortality reduction, the government said

India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 132 days while its active caseload fell below 4,00,000 after 124 days on Tuesday, according to health ministry data. The data updated at 8 am also showed that as many as 29,689 new coronavirus infections took the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,40,951 while 415 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,21,382.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The number of active cases dropped to 3,98,100 and comprises 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 97.39 per cent, it stated.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.73 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.33 per cent, the ministry data stated.