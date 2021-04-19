COVID-19 second wave | UPSC postpones IES, ISS Exam 2020 interviews

UPSC. | Representative Image

In the wake of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Public Service Commission on April 19 has postponed the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 interviews.

These interviews were scheduled from April 20 to April 23. Also, the UPSC postponed personality test of all direct recruitment scheduled from April 20 onwards.

"Personality Tests-Interviews of the IES-ISS Exam, 2020 (scheduled from 20th-23rd April, 2021) are deferred till further notice. New dates will be announced in due course of time," the UPSC said in a notification.

A total of 31 candidates will appear for the interview for Indian Economic Service, while 131 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview for Indian Statistical Service. The exam is held to recruit Junior Time Scale of the IES and ISS.

Meanwhile, the IES and ISS Exam 2021 is scheduled for July 16, whose application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply on or before April 27.