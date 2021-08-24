MARKET NEWS

English
coronavirus

COVID-19 | Schools in Tripura to reopen for Class 6 to 12 from August 25; Check SOPs

Schools, colleges and hostels are reopening in Tripura with mandated SOPs that need to be followed.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
Tripura schools reopen for students from Classes 6 to 12 (File image)

Tripura schools reopen for students from Classes 6 to 12 (File image)


On account of a reduction in the COVID test positivity rate, the government in Tripura has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 25. On August 23, The State School Education Department issued a notification announcing the reopening of schools.

The notification also encompassed certain Standard Operation Procedures that must be followed, as mentioned below:


Tripura Colleges and Hostels have also been allowed to reopen from August 25. This nod for reopening colleges and their hostels in Tripura have been given to all Degree, Technical and Professional colleges. The state government has said that colleges can adopt any mode of teaching that suits them.

The SOPs for colleges and hostels are:

