Covid-19 update | Reliance Industries diverts oxygen produced at its refineries to help battle virus outbreak

Amid the surging coronavirus cases and lack of oxygen supplies in the Mumbai, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) managing director Mukesh Ambani is diverting oxygen produced at his refineries to help battle the outbreak which paralysed the financial capital, reported Bloomberg.



RIL, which operates world’s biggest refining complex in western India, has also started supplying oxygen from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Maharashtra at no cost. Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and PWD Eknath Shinde informed that RIL will provide 100 tons of the gas to the state.

As per the update, after making oxygen streams suitable for medical use, Reliance is diverting some oxygen streams meant for its petroleum coke gasification units.

Reacting on RIL's contibutions towards battling the pandemic, Congress leader Milnd Deora thanked Mukesh Ambani. He also mentioned RIL Foundation for helping daily-wage earners amid COVID-19.

Grateful to Mukesh Ambani for supplying 100 tons of oxygen to Maharashtra.From enhancing India’s PPE capacity to undertaking the world’s largest private-sector led meal distribution program for daily-wage earners, @ril_foundation has disrupted philanthropy during #COVID19