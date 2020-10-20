COVID-19 reinfection likely if antibodies reduce within 5 months of recovery: ICMR

Coronavirus re-infection is likely if the antibodies reduce in patients within five months of recovery, said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on October 20.

At a health ministry briefing, he said people should continue to wear face masks and follow coronavirus protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India.

“After any infection, antibodies develop in the body. In case of coronavirus, it has been seen that the antibodies last for at least five months. The COVID-19 virus is still evolving, and we are learning more about it. If antibodies decrease in the body of a person within five months, then there is a possibility of reinfection and a person may get re-infected with COVID-19. Hence, it is important to take precautions like wearing a mask even after someone contracts COVID-19 once,” Dr Bhargava said.

The ICMR DG reminded that some of the main COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough, and breathlessness.

He then went on to comment on the World Health Organisation (WHO) Solidarity Trial and said the interim results of the WHO Solidarity Trial, which is a 30-country trial in which India has participated, have been uploaded on the website; it remains to be peer-reviewed. However, it has been found that drugs such as Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) are not performing as well as was expected.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the meeting that the Supreme Court has received several petitions seeking that the price of corona treatment be capped. The apex court has given directions to the state and central governments accordingly, which are being followed, he added.

(With ANI inputs)