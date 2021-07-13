COVID 19: Prime Minister Modi will interact with CMs of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha

A 2013 image of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientist harvesting H7N9 virus, grown for the purpose of sharing with partner laboratories for research.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via video conference on July 16 at 11 am to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.

This comes after PM Modi on July 13 took stock of the COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of the north-eastern states and praised them for building infrastructure to combat the pandemic.

During the interaction with chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states through video conferencing, PM Modi said it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing. He also said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The CMs of states that the Prime Minister will be interacting with on July 16, have been reporting the maximum number of daily coronavirus cases at present.

As of July 12, Kerala was reporting the maximum daily COVID-19 cases in India with 12,220 new infections and 97 fatalities being added on July 11. Kerala’s total coronavirus case tally stands at 3,065,336 and the death toll is 14,586. The state government has come out with some relaxation in the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Covid-19 protocol to boost the tourism sector.

In Tamil Nadu, the case tally has touched 25.18 lakh, with 2,775 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Tamil Nadu on July 11. Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 33,418. With regards to the lockdown situation, Chief Minister M K Stalin extended it by another week till 6 am on July 9. The government has also introduced further relaxations in fresh orders. Announcing fresh regulations, Stalin said the existing lockdown relaxations would continue except in containment zones.

Karnataka has eased up most of the restrictions in the state including the weekend curfew. The state however is reporting daily cases in thousands. On July 11, the state reported 1,978 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fatalities , making the state’s tally cross 28 lakhs.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh also state that has a significant contribution to the country's COVID cases. Though Maharashtra’s coronavirus situation has improved greatly, it is still worrisome. With 8,535 new COVID-19 cases and 156 fatalities being reported on July 11, it continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country.