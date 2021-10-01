COVID-19 | Places of worship in Mumbai must function at 50% capacity: Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

The Maharashtra government announced all religious places in Mumbai must function at 50% capacity from October 7.

The state government on September 26 had announced the reopening of all religious places in the state with COVID-19 protocols, amidst indication that the second wave of the pandemic is ebbing.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that the state government has prepared itself for a third wave, but with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities.

As of September 30, Maharashtra recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths, taking the state-wide toll to 139,011 the official data shows.