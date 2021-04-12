Covid-19 Pandemic | Sonia Gandhi asks for immediate emergency use authorization of vaccines

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi, requested an immediate emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi, requested an immediate emergency use authorization of all vaccine candidates that have the required clearances. This comes in, as many states complain about vaccine shortage.

In the letter, Gandhi said she held a detailed meeting with Chief Ministers from the Congress party and ministers from states where the Congress party is in alliance with the government.

Taking stock of the worrying situation on the ground, Gandhi's letter also asked for the eligibility criteria of the vaccine to be expanded 'on the basis of need and exposure rather than just age'. She also implied that vaccine distribution needs to be worked out according to the caseload on states.

Other than that, the Congress Chairperson requested for all equipment, instruments, medicine and support infrastructure, required to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, be exempt from GST.

"Even ventilators, oximeters and oxygen cylinders presently attract GST as do key life-saving drugs like Remdesivir and Dexamethazone", read the letter.

Finally talking about the curfew and lockdown situation affecting migrant labourers daily wagers, Gandhi appealed to the Prime Minister to put into place the scheme of minimum monthly guaranteed income and hence transfer Rs 6,000 into every eligible citizens' account.

"Similarly, with reverse migration of labour already having started, it will be critical to immediately address their needs of safe and seamless transportation, as indeed their suitable rehabilitation in the host as well as home States", the letter ended.

Hitting another record daily high of 1,52,879 new coronavirus infections, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,33,58,805, while the active cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 11.