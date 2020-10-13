COVID-19 pandemic | Here's how the government suggests tackling co-infections like Malaria, Dengue, and Seasonal Influenza

The health ministry recommends that all tests issued by the ICMR for testing coronavirus, and those recommended by the concerned programme divisions need to be followed. (Source: Reuters)

Given the seasonal pattern of epidemic-prone diseases observed every year in our country like Dengue, Malaria, Seasonal Influenza, Leptospirosis, Chikungunya, and Enteric fever, among others, which could potentially cause diagnostic trouble as India continues the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued guidelines on how these diseases can be identified and treated while following other coronavirus-related protocols.

"A high index of suspicion must be maintained for epidemic-prone diseases (e.g. Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya, Seasonal influenza, Leptospirosis) prevalent in a particular geographic region during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Bacterial co-infections must also be suspected in moderate or severe cases of COVID-19 not responding to treatment," the health ministry said.

The health ministry also said while a coronavirus case may present with (i) acute onset of fever and cough and (ii) acute onset of any three or more of the following signs or symptoms: fever, cough, general weakness/fatigue, headache, myalgia, sore throat, coryza, dyspnoea, anorexia/nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, altered mental status, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the "case definition is not very specific".

While each of these infections are antigenically distinct, the health ministry said, the potential for cross-reactions (resulting in false-positive/false-negative results) to occur cannot be totally ruled out.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The MoHFW thus recommends that all tests issued by the ICMR for testing coronavirus, and those recommended by the concerned programme divisions need to be followed.

Take a look at the full list of guidelines for tackling co-infections here: