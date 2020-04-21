App
coronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | Delhi-Noida border to remain closed until further notice

The GB Nagar District Magistrate took to his Twitter handle to announce a complete closure of the border, with specified exemptions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi-Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida) border has been closed, with a few exemptions.

"As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight COVID-19, we are closing Delhi-GB Nagar/Noida border completely," Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said in a tweet on April 21.

Among those exempted from the travel restrictions are officials involved in COVID-19 related work with necessary passes, light/heavy vehicles involved in the transportation of goods, ambulance services, journalists/ media persons carrying valid passes issued by concerned authorities.

This comes at a time when there are nearly 1,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Close

Earlier today, the border between Delhi and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) was sealed in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

related news

The decision by the district administration came after six people who had come from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.



First Published on Apr 21, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

