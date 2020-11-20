COVID-19 pandemic: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says night curfew to be imposed in five districts, including Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 20 announced that a night curfew will be imposed in five districts of the state, including Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior starting November 21 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

"Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts," Chouhan said in a statement.



"People engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan had said there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the state.

The announcement comes on the backdrop of Gujarat re-introducing night curfew in Ahmedabad. Authorities on November 19 said a 57-hour-long weekend curfew from the night of November 20 will be imposed in Ahmedabad city.

The curfew in Ahmedabad city will begin from November 20 at 9 pm and end on November 23 at 6 am. During this "complete curfew", only milk and medicine shops will remain open, said Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta, appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s coronavirus-related operations.

Madhya Pradesh on November 19 recorded 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,88,018, while 14 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,129.

Out of the 1,363 fresh cases, Bhopal accounted for 231, Indore 255, Gwalior 92 and Jabalpur 60.