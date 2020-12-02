COVID-19 pandemic | Asthma patients less prone to contracting COVID-19: Study

The study had 37,469 participants, of whom 2,266 (6.05 percent) had tested positive for SARS-CoV2. Of those who were found to be COVID-19 positive, only 153 were asthmatic as against 3,388 asthma patients who were in the COVID-19 negative group

A recent research has concluded that people suffering from asthma may be less prone to contracting the novel coronavirus disease.

The study titled ‘COVID-19 Susceptibility in Bronchial Asthma’ was published on November 24 in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

“We observed lower COVID-19 susceptibility in patients with pre-existing asthma,” said researchers involved with the study.

Although the study results are not conclusive and further research is being carried out on the topic, it could mean that asthma patients are less likely to contract COVID-19.

Data for the research was collected from a nationwide health maintenance organisation in Israel. It included information on “all health maintenance organisation enrollees who had been tested for COVID-19 from February to June 2020”.

There were 37,469 participants, of whom 2,266 (6.05 percent) had tested positive for SARS-CoV2. Of those who were found to be COVID-19 positive, only 153 were asthmatic as against 3,388 asthma patients who were in the COVID-19 negative group. “Asthma was found in 153 (6.75 percent) subjects of the COVID -19-positive group and in 3388 (9.62 percent) subjects of the COVID-19-negative group.”

Eugene Merzon, one of the lead authors of the study, said: “This could be because asthmatics, knowing they are at risk for more severe cases of the virus, may be taking more precautions against contracting COVID-19.”

Besides, the research was based on “inpatient data” and the “prevalence of asthma may be different in outpatient patients with COVID-19.”

Interestingly, the study also found that “a significantly higher proportion of smokers were in the COVID-19-negative group than in the COVID-19-positive group... implying, smoking is negatively associated with a likelihood of Covid-19 infection”.