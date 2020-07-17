App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 outbreak: India will cross 20 lakh cases by August 10, govt must take concrete steps: Rahul Gandhi

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths.

Representative image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10. Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the pandemic and has questioned the Centre's claims on battling coronavirus.

"10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

The government must take concrete and planned steps to prevent further spread of the pandemic, he said.

He also retweeted his Tuesday's post in which he said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country will cross the 10 lakh-mark this week.

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday crossed two grim milestones of 10 lakh cases and 25,000 deaths, according to official data from states. India is ranked third in the global coronavirus tally after the US and Brazil.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:50 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Rahul Gandhi

