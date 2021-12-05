COVID-19 Omicron Cases: 9 more test positive in Rajasthan; India's total tally at 21

Representative Image (Image: AFP)

Soon after 7 people had tested positive with the Omicron variant in Maharashtra, now 9 more people have tested positive with the Variant of Concern (VoC) from Jaipur, Rajasthan on December 5.

State's Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya confirmed 9 people from the same family from South Africa, were found infected after their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The total cases now stand at 21 in India, as of December 5.

Galeria in an official statement informed that the department had already got the four members of the family from South Africa admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). Five other people who came in contact with the infected were found COVID positive, post which they were admitted as well.

He said that samples of 34 people who came in contact with the family from South Africa were taken, out of which 9 people have been found positive with the new variant of corona infection, while the remaining 25 people are negative.

He also mentioned a family of Ajitgarh in Sikar district had also come in contact with the family. The department traced all those 8 people in Sikar, all of whom have been found negative. The health secretary further informed that contract tracing is being done on a large scale for all who came in contact.

Earlier today, seven people from Maharashtra had tested positive, taking the total count in the state to 8 cases of the Omicron variant. Other than Maharashtra, Karnataka detected India's first two cases, followed by a case in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then a case detected from Delhi's LNJP hospital.