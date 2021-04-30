COVID-19 Maharashtra : No need for a stricter lockdown, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the state does not require a more strict lockdown as people are following restrictions.

The Chief Minister while addressing the state on April 30 also spoke about the upcoming phase 3 of India's vaccination drive which has been opened up to everyone above 18. Thackeray said that the rollout of vaccination for 18-44 years will start on May 1, as enough doses come.

"We will rollout vaccination for 18-44 age group starting tomorrow as we get enough doses," said CM Thackeray.

He remarked that the state requires around 12 crore doses and the Centre will be supplying 18 lakh doses in May.

"There are around 6 crore citizens in 18-44 age group in the state. We need around 12 crore doses. We have prepared to buy those doses right away, but there is a supply shortage. We are in talks with SII, Bharat Biotech and for Sputnik V", said the Maharashtra CM.

The CM also mentioned that he has requested the Centre to allow states to develop their own apps, as CoWIN app saw multiple technical issues the day registrations went live.

"I have requested the Centre to allow states to develop their own apps which can be integrated with the central system", said the CM.