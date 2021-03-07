COVID-19 nearing endemic phase in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on March 7 that pandemic phase of COVID-19 outbreak is nearing its end in the national capital and will soon transition into the endemic phase.

“We believe that the pandemic phase is ending, and we are now entering the endemic phase,” NDTV quoted Satyendar Jain as saying.

At endemic phase, an infectious disease persists in a region at a steady state, although it does not disappear completely.

“It is like what happened with the H1N1/ Swine Flu outbreak in Delhi. Even now, a few cases crop up. Similarly, COVID-19 may not be completely wiped out, a few cases may continue to be reported,” Jain said.

The Delhi health minister’s comments came at a time the city is witnessing a marginal spike in the daily COVID-19 cases. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also included Delhi among the few states that are displaying an upward trend in daily cases at present.

Delhi recorded 312 new COVID-19 infections on March 5 – the highest single-day spike in cases in almost 45 days.

However, the coronavirus positivity rate in Delhi has consistently been below one percent for the past two months even as nearly one lakh COVID-19 tests are being done daily.

According to the state health minister, the bed occupancy in hospitals is also less than 10 percent.

Delhi recorded 286 fresh COVID-19 infections on March 7, taking the total case tally to more than 6.41 lakh. With two COVID-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the National Capital’s death toll mounted to 10,921. There are 1,803 active cases in Delhi at present, of which 937 are in home isolation.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, 91,614 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,711 new Covid-19 cases, 14,392 discharges and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.