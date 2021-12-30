COVID-19: NDMC stops bookings for barat ghars; to issue 100% refund for bookings done

Representative image

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stopped further bookings for its barat ghars, wedding grounds and community centres following restrictions imposed by the DDMA in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The civic body has announced that the existing bookings have also been cancelled and a 100-per cent refund will be issued for those.

"All nine Barat Ghars, one shaadi ground and nine community centres have been closed with immediate effect till further orders. All the booking parties may be informed that their bookings stand cancelled with immediate effect as per orders dated December 28 issued by DDMA in view of COVID-19 and Omicron and a 100 per cent refund will be issued on a priority basis," the NDMC said in an official order. "Director (IT) is requested to stop the booking of above Barat Ghars and Shadi Ground immediately till further orders and the booking parties who have already booked may be informed by sending text and WhatsApp messages regarding cancellation of their bookings on their registered telephone numbers," it said.

The NDMC has barat ghars at Bapu Dham, Khan Market, Kaka Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Lodhi Road, Mandir Marg, Moti Bagh and Netaji nagar. The Delhi Diaster Management Authority (DDMA) sounded a "yellow" alert in the national capital earlier this week, following a rise in the number of coronavirus cases amid the emergence of its Omicron variant.

According to the order, weddings will only be permitted with an attendance of up to 20 people either in court or at home and no outdoor venue will be allowed. "A nodal officer has also been appointed, who will be responsible to ensure that the guidelines and the SOP issued by the DDMA are followed at the centres at all times," it said.