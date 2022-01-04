COVID-19: Mumbai's daily cases cross 10,000 mark; 89% of patients asymptomatic

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai has recorded a steep surge in fresh COVID-19 cases and this time the daily infection count has crossed the 10,000 mark. The city on January 4 recorded 10,860 cases which is a 34 percent increase from the cases reported a day before on January 3. (8,082)

However, 89 percent of the cases recorded (9,665) in the last 24 hours are asymptomatic. While 7.6 percent of those have been hospitalised (834) patients, 6 percent (52) have been put on oxygen support, the health bulletin reported. The recovery rate stands at 92 percent and the test positivity rate at 22 percent.

With two deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the city's death tally stands at 16,381. The active caseload is at 47,476 as of January 4. Up to 14.7 percent of the total available beds have been occupied and now the city has 26,074 beds available.

Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government’s rules.

The mayor said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has been keeping a close watch on the situation, and he has already hinted about the lockdown, if the COVID-19 cases in the city rise over 20,000.

"Today, no one wants a lockdown and it certainly shouldn’t be imposed, as just now everyone is recovering from it. If the lockdown is enforced again, it will badly affect everyone. But, if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be implemented by the civic body and the state government as per the Union government’s rules," Pednakar said.

She appealed to citizens to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, avoid overcrowding in markets, malls and marriage functions, and wear masks properly.

The mayor also appealed to people to hold marriage functions as per the rules and ensure such events do not prove to be COVID-19 super-spreaders.