you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 : Mumbai reports more than 15,000 cases and three deaths in 24 hours

The three deaths reported today have taken the total death tally to 16,384. Active cases currently stand at 61,293.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai's daily COVID case tally continues to shoot up as the city recorded over 15,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

With a jump of 39.65% from January 4, Mumbai reported 15,166 fresh infections on January 5, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation'S (BMC) health bulletin informed.

The city could soon be seeing a lockdown, as indicated by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednakar, who had said that a lockdown would be imposed if the daily case tally crosses 20,000.

Follow all live updates of Coronavirus Omicron here

"Today, no one wants a lockdown and it certainly shouldn’t be imposed, as just now everyone is recovering from it. If the lockdown is enforced again, it will badly affect everyone. But, if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be implemented by the civic body and the state government as per the Union government’s rules," Pednekar said.

However, as a silver lining, 87% (13,195) of the cases reported today are asymptomatic. Only 8% (1218) of the total cases have been hospitalized and 6.5% (80) of those are on oxygen support. The recovery rate stands at 90%.

Also Read: 159 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test COVID-19 positive

The three deaths reported today have taken the total death tally to 16,384. Active cases currently stand at 61,293. The health bulletin also informed that 60,014 tests were done today and that the test positive rate stands at 25%.  Out of the 35,487 available beds, 14.4% or 5,104 beds are now occupied.

In such a scenario, BMC is evaluating the situation and implementing new guidelines, the latest being for international passengers. Late last night, the BMC notified that a rapid RT-PCR test will be mandatory for all international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport.

This is significant because up until now, testing on arrival was mandatory only for international passengers arriving from 'at-risk countries' -- whose list was notified by the Union health ministry last month.

"If found positive in rapid RT PCR, then passengers will be asked to take RT PCR test," it said.

If found negative in RT PCR test, then the passenger will be allowed to go home and remain under self-quarantine for seven days, the BMC said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #COVID cases Mumbai #COVID-19 Maharashtra #covid-19 mumbai
first published: Jan 5, 2022 08:20 pm

