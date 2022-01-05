COVID-19 : Mumbai reports more than 15,000 cases and three deaths in 24 hours

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai's daily COVID case tally continues to shoot up as the city recorded over 15,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

With a jump of 39.65% from January 4, Mumbai reported 15,166 fresh infections on January 5, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation'S (BMC) health bulletin informed.

The city could soon be seeing a lockdown, as indicated by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednakar, who had said that a lockdown would be imposed if the daily case tally crosses 20,000.

Follow all live updates of Coronavirus Omicron here

"Today, no one wants a lockdown and it certainly shouldn’t be imposed, as just now everyone is recovering from it. If the lockdown is enforced again, it will badly affect everyone. But, if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be implemented by the civic body and the state government as per the Union government’s rules," Pednekar said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, as a silver lining, 87% (13,195) of the cases reported today are asymptomatic. Only 8% (1218) of the total cases have been hospitalized and 6.5% (80) of those are on oxygen support. The recovery rate stands at 90%.

Also Read: 159 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test COVID-19 positive

The three deaths reported today have taken the total death tally to 16,384. Active cases currently stand at 61,293. The health bulletin also informed that 60,014 tests were done today and that the test positive rate stands at 25%. Out of the 35,487 available beds, 14.4% or 5,104 beds are now occupied.

In such a scenario, BMC is evaluating the situation and implementing new guidelines, the latest being for international passengers. Late last night, the BMC notified that a rapid RT-PCR test will be mandatory for all international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport.

This is significant because up until now, testing on arrival was mandatory only for international passengers arriving from 'at-risk countries' -- whose list was notified by the Union health ministry last month.

"If found positive in rapid RT PCR, then passengers will be asked to take RT PCR test," it said.

If found negative in RT PCR test, then the passenger will be allowed to go home and remain under self-quarantine for seven days, the BMC said.