COVID-19: Maharashtra's single day infection count goes above 2,700; active cases now 9,806

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality, while the active cases increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said. With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866.
The active cases stand at 9,806, it said. The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day.
Mumbai city reported 1,765 fresh infection cases on Wednesday, up from 1,242 a day ago, officials said. A total of 19,185 tests were carried out in the metropolis of Mumbai during the day, taking its overall test count to 1,72,27,178. Of the 1,765 new patients, 1,682 are asymptomatic. The remaining 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals and 11 of them are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
Out of the 24,598 hospital beds, only 293 are occupied. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 98 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that after the discharge of 739 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery figure climbed to 10,46,972.
The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.079 per cent for the period between June 1 and 7.