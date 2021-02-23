COVID-19 | Maharashtra's positivity rate nearly doubled in last 14 days, only state to see steep rise

Representative Image (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Maharashtra, which is witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus crisis, has seen its positivity rate nearly double in the last 14 days.

Other states, in the corresponding period, either witnessed a decline or only a marginal increase in the COVID-19 transmission rate.

In Maharashtra, however, the positivity rate grew to 7.7 percent from February 8-21, The Times of India reported. A fortnight earlier, between January 26 and February 8, the positivity rate was measured as 4.7 percent.

Maharashtra, along with Kerala, accounts for more than 70 percent of the country's total active caseload. The latter, however, has recorded a marginal decline in the positivity rate, which came down from 9 percent to 7 percent over the past two weeks, the newspaper reported.

In the past 14 days, Kerala added 62,447 new coronavirus cases, whereas, the tally grew by 54,597 infections in Maharashtra.

The Centre has asked both the states to ramp up testing, and follow the tracing and isolation strategy to curb the pace of transmission.

In few pockets of Maharashtra, lockdowns have been reinforced to check the rapid spread of infections. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a webcast address to the state on February 21, said he would take a call on imposing statewide lockdown after eight days.

"Do we need another lockdown? I want you (people) to take a call on this. People who want a lockdown will not wear a mask. People who don't want a lockdown will follow safety rules and wear a mask," he said.

As per the latest update issued by the state health department on February 22, Maharashtra recorded 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections, down from nearly 7,000 cases reported a day earlier.