COVID-19 Maharashtra Update: State records over 8,000 cases for 4th day in a row

Maharashtra reported 8,623 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the fourth day in a row that the state has recorded over 8,000 cases.

According to the State Health Department, in the last 24 hours, there were 3,648 recoveries and 51 deaths.

This brings the total tally to 21,46,777. Total recoveries and death toll stand at 20,20,951 and 52,092, respectively. The active cases in the state are 72,530.

Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with chief secretaries of states and Union territories. Along with other states, Maharashtra was also included in this meeting. The states were asked to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour by dealing firmly with violations and ensure effective surveillance in case of potential super spreading events.

Keeping the rising cases in mind, the lockdown in Amravati was also extended till March 8 and a curfew was announced in the district of Yavatmal from February 27 to March 1. Nagpur as well will have all its school and colleges closed till March 7, Power Minister Nitin Raut had informed.

A week ago, on February 21, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the public, and asked them to follow COVID-19 protocol. While he acknowledged a resurgence of cases in the state, he had said any decision on a possible lockdown will be taken 8-10 days later.

