COVID-19 Maharashtra update | 1,000-bed facility inaugurated in Solapur

The jumbo facility will have a team of expert doctors, and medicines and treatment will be provided free of cost.

PTI
May 07, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated a 1,000-bed jumbo COVID-19 care centre at Barshi in Solapur district, an official said.

The jumbo facility will have a team of expert doctors, and medicines and treatment will be provided free of cost, the official said.

COVID-19 crisis | Maharashtra govt approves 100% recruitment in Health Department

Barshi is a commercial town connecting Solapur and Osmanabad districts and the COVID-19 centre will serve patients from both the districts, he said.
