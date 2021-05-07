COVID-19 Maharashtra update | 1,000-bed facility inaugurated in Solapur

Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated a 1,000-bed jumbo COVID-19 care centre at Barshi in Solapur district, an official said.

The jumbo facility will have a team of expert doctors, and medicines and treatment will be provided free of cost, the official said.

COVID-19 crisis | Maharashtra govt approves 100% recruitment in Health Department

Barshi is a commercial town connecting Solapur and Osmanabad districts and the COVID-19 centre will serve patients from both the districts, he said.