you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports 33,470 new COVID-19 cases; 8 die, Omicron tally up by 31

With addition of new cases and deaths, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,53,514, while the toll rose to 1,41,647.

PTI
January 10, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day, and eight fresh deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. An official said Maharashtra also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

With addition of new cases and deaths, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,53,514, while the toll rose to 1,41,647, the department said.Of the 33,470 new cases and eight deaths in the state, 13,648 infections and five fatalities were reported from Mumbai alone.

The state had reported 44,388 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Sunday.
Tags: #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #Omicron variant
