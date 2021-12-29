COVID-19 Maharashtra: Mumbai sees sharp jump in new infections, city records 2510 cases in 24hrs

Representative Image

A steep rise in the COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Mumbai on December 29 as the city recorded 2510 new cases in the last 24hrs, this is an 82% hike from the previous day - December 28 - daily cases which were reported at 1377.

The recovery count increased to 7,48,788 after 251 patients were discharged in the day. The recovery rate stands at 97%

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808. The total number of active patients is 8060.

This steep rise in cases was anticipated by Maharashtra's tourism and environment minister, Aditya Thackeray who urged people not to panic but to exercise extreme caution and stressed the need for vaccination and widespread use of face masks.

The Minister, earlier in the day, has held a meeting with official of BMC to discuss further action plan as cases seem to spike exponentially. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials were present for the meeting.

"As the cases are rising rapidly, we urge everyone not to panic. However, we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated and masked up," said Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai's suburban district.

He further said that in the next 48 hours, the BMC will be getting in touch with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, who are to be targeted in the expanded inoculation campaign.

The authorities are also preparing a list of health workers, frontline staff and senior citizens who are eligible to take the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which should be administered nine months after the second shot, the minister said. Thackeray said all public places in the city will remain shut on December 31.

With the help of flying squads and CCTV footage, strict action will be taken against establishments that violate COVID-19 guidelines during the New Year festivities, he said. Establishments that flout the norms will be sealed for the next few months, he added.

Speaking about the bed capacity at hospitals, Thackeray said there were 54,000 beds available in the city at present.

"We have also asked all the Covid care jumbo centres to be at stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through, were reviewed too," Thackeray tweeted later on.