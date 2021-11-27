COVID-19 Maharashtra: International travellers to follow Central Govt's directions for entering state

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)



#COVID19 | Maharashtra Govt issues fresh restrictions & permissions.

All travellers into state from any int'l destination shall be governed by directions of Govt of India in this respect. Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry RT-PCR test valid for 72 hrs. pic.twitter.com/rSQBik6aPQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

In view of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which has been identified as a variant of concern, the Maharashtra government's new order on November 27 mandates all international travellers into the state to be governed by the directions of the union government.

Along with this, Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier today announced that passengers arriving at Mumbai airport from South Africa will be quarantined and genome sequencing of passengers will also be done if they are found COVID-19 positive.

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa this week, was designated as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26, which named it Omicron.

Also Read : PM Modi directs officials to review plans for easing of international travel curbs amid omicron concern

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A variant of concern is the WHO's top category of worrying COVID-19 variants. It was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. A number of countries around the world have now decided to ban or restrict travel to and from these six southern Africa nations - South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini - according to PTI.

Looking at the drop in cases in the last few months and an accelerated vaccination rate, the state government's new order detailing fresh guidelines and restrictions allowed all social, economic, cultural, sports & entertainment activities to function as per normal timings before COVID-19 subject to the adherence of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Any individual not following CAB will be fined Rs 500 for each instance of default. Organizations or establishments not imposing CAB shall be fined Rs 10,000.

According to the order - organizers of any show, event, program and participants, guests and customers have to be fully vaccinated. Shops, malls, gatherings have to be manned by full vaccinated and all visitors and customers must be fully vaccinated as well.

Also Read: In-Depth | Omicron: All you need to know about new COVID-19 strain from South Africa

Public transport must be used by the fully vaccinated only. If any default is found inside a taxi, private transport four-wheeler or inside any bus, then the individual defaulting will be fined Rs 500 and driver/helper/conductor shall be fined Rs 500. The owner transport agency in cases of buses shall be fined Rs 1,000.

Additionally, a 50 percent seating capacity is allowed for any event happening in a closed space like a cinema hall, marriage hall, convention hall etc. For open to sky spaces it's 25 percent of the seating capacity.

With regards to domestic travel, all travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry RT-PCR test valid for 72 hrs.