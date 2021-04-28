COVID-19 | Maharashtra cabinet announces free vaccination for people in 18 to 44 age group

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra cabinet on April 28 announced its decision to provide free vaccination to 5.71 crore people in the age group of 18-44 years. The state will need 12 crore doses for the vaccination drive.



Today, the Cabinet under the leadership of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44years.#BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/Kv1vIyVEow

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 28, 2021

The next phase of vaccination for people in the age group of 18-44 years will kick-start from May 1. The registration for the same has commenced from April 28 i.e., today at 4 pm. However, getting an appointment for the same could take a while with many states saying Serum Institute of India (SII) has promised them supplies only after May 15.

On April 27, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state may receive its supply of Covishield vaccine only after May 20, as per a communique it had got from SII. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said SII has told them the supplies can come only after May 15 and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also said the same. Other states such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have said they have placed orders for nearly one crore vaccines from the two suppliers but have not specified a date by which they would get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed nearly 900 deaths and reported 66,358 new cases on April 28.