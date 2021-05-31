COVID-19 Maharashtra | BMC relaxes restrictions for essential and non-essential shops in Mumbai

On May 30 , the city had reported 1,066 cases and 22 deaths, while on February 23, the addition to the tally was 643, the official added. (Representative image)

With daily reported COVID- 19 cases going down in Mumbai, the city's civic body- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new 'break the chain' orders on May 31. According to the new orders, essential shops can now operate from 7 am to 2 pm. Non-essential shops have also been allowed to operate but while adhering to the odd-even rule.



The fresh #BreakTheChain guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra:

1. Restrictions to be in force from 1st June (7am) till 15th June (7am) 2. All essential shops currently allowed to operate can be open from 7am to 2pm. 1/3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2021

The order states that non-essential businesses on the right-hand side of the road will remain open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Such businesses located on the left-hand side of the road are permitted to operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. But all non-essential shops will have to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The timings for the shops to open are the same, that is, 7 am to 2 pm.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

BMC's order comes a day after the statewide lockdown in Maharashtra to contain the spread of infection was extended for another 15 days. The new restrictions issued by the BMC will be in force from June 1, 7 am to June 15, 7 am.

Follow our live blog for all updates on COVID-19

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the state on May 30 had mentioned that relaxations will be given in districts where cases are dropping and stringent restrictions will be enforced where cases are rising.



3/3 5.All government offices to function at 25% capacity (except those directly involved in works related to the pandemic) 6. Agriculture related shops can remain open till 2pm on weekdays. https://t.co/OUKhS3LTcp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2021



BMC's new order permits the delivery of essentials and non-essentials through e-commerce. It also allows any essential movement, medical and other emergencies, and food delivery after 3 pm.

Government offices have also been permitted to function at 25 percent capacity. Offices directly involved in COVID-19 management have been exempted from 'break the chain' guidelines.

Agriculture-related shops can remain open till 2 pm on weekdays, according to the order.

Mumbai on May 31 reported 676 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 23 this year, taking its tally to 7,06,251, a civic official said.

The day also saw 20 deaths, taking the toll to 14,884, the official added.

On May 30 , the city had reported 1,066 cases and 22 deaths, while on February 23, the addition to the tally was 643, the official added.

However, BMC data revealed that the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours was 17,865, lower than the 25,548 carried out on Sunday, which may be leading to a routine dip in cases on Monday, officials said.

Overall, the number of tests in Mumbai stood at 62,71,743, civic data showed.

The number of people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours was 5,570, far above the admissions, taking the recovery count to 6,66,796 and the active caseload to 22,390.

The recovery count was now 94 percent of the caseload, while the growth rate of cases between May 24 and May 30 was 0.15 percent, BMC figures disclosed.