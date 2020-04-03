Covid-19 | L,U,V,W, square root…recession and recovery can come in various shapes and sizes

As people remain confined to their homes, factories remain shut and cars stay off roads for weeks, there’s an unmistakable crispness in India’s air.

In these once-in-a-generation merry spring days, however, everyone—from the daily wage earner to the business baron—is asking one question: when shall we return to sunnier days?

No one knows yet.

The economic impact could last for many months, if not years, if social distancing measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 continue for prolonged phases.

The lockdown’s effect is very similar to a mechanical hard stop on a running device.

Unlike other recessions caused by systemic flaws such as the debt bubble of 2008, this has been brought upon by a medical emergency. It is intentional and unavoidable.

What happens when the government asks factories to shut down because people should stay at home? What happens when the government asks construction activity to stop overnight because areas with large gatherings have to be emptied out?

What happens when restaurants and shops are ordered to shutter down for long periods?

Will the world, and the Indian economy, pass through multiple peaks and troughs spanning several quarters before reaching a steady growth state?

The jury is still out on these, and the answers could be an alphabet soup. For, there are many routes that the economy could take, resembling letters of the English alphabet.

Here are a few possibilities.

V-Shaped recovery

This is the best-case scenario that everyone is hoping for. This happens when the economy rockets back as quickly as it had fallen, aided by a government stimulus that pushes up demand. Income and output rises, demand grows and higher spending by households prompt companies to add capacity lines and hire more. Not many economists, though, are predicting a V-shaped rebound this time around, given Covid-19’s pervasive spread and the lockdowns’ biting impact on the broader economy.

L-Shaped Recession

This the most worrying scenario. L-Shaped recession is also sometimes described as the “hockey stick” slump. Policymakers would desperately want to avoid such a state, which comes about when the growth nosedives and stays down for a long, long time. The Japanese economy in the 1990s, which stagnated for a “lost decade” after an asset bubble burst, is a prime example of this.

India has never recorded a drop in real GDP growth since 1979. There have been four “negative growth” periods in India since independence: late 1950s, 1965 (-2.6 per cent), 1972 (-0.5 per cent) and 1979 (-5.23 per cent). Will Covid-19 push India into full-blown recession for the first time in 40 years into L-Shaped scenario?

W-Shaped Recession/Recovery

Such a trail is also known by several other fancy descriptors including “double-dip,” “second leg down” and “roller-coaster recession.” These occur when growth in the economy is bumpy, characterised by frequent upturns and downturns, resembling the letter W.

In the current context, this can come about, particularly for India, if the economy bursts into a short growth phase spurred by a government stimulus, but falls off a cliff pummeled by weak consumer spending and household income because Covid-19’s economic impact lingers longer than expected.

This may prompt the government to offer a second round of aid, making the economy repeat the down and up track.

U-shaped recovery

This is somewhere between a V and an L. It happens when the recovery is a fairly lengthy affair, when output, demand and income remains flat for a very long period of time.

If the lockdown persists longer and companies are forced to curtail operations, unemployment could rise, company profits could fall, and financial markets could tumble further.

There can also be a negative “wealth effect” that could play out. Consumers will cut spending, defer planned purchases, driven by plummeting financial asset values, making the broader economy’s recovery painfully longer, despite a series of fiscal and monetary aids.

Square root-shaped recovery

Some economic slides and recoveries follow a peculiar pattern: rising quickly for a few quarters from a sharp recession, before hitting a plateau and flattening for long period that could extend upto years. This could happen when consumer spending rapidly gathers pace shortly after the restrictions move away because of pent up demand. The sudden surge in spending, however, doesn’t carry on beyond a few quarters.

The initial torrent in household spending helps companies empty out the inventories, but the demand is not strong enough to push companies to add more capacity lines.

As companies do not expand, wages and salaries remain flat or crawl at a very slow pace, resulting in stagnant growth in the broader economy, resembling the shape of a mathematical square root.