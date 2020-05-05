App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 lockdown | Railways runs 67 'Shramik Special' trains so far to help migrants reach home

Fifty-five such trains had been operated until May 4, while some have been operated today from Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Jalandhar, Kota and Ernakulam among other places, the ministry said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Railways has said that up until now, 67 Shramik Special trains have been run by various zonal railways, news agency ANI has reported.

Fifty-five such trains had been operated until May 4, while some have been operated from Bengaluru, Surat, Sabarmati, Jalandhar, Kota and Ernakulam among other places, the ministry said. In addition, 21 more trains are expected to leave on May 5.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 issued a notification allowing inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and other such people. Following this, the Ministry of Railways announced its decision to operate "Shramik Special" trains to enable migrant workers to reach their home states.

Detailed guidelines were issued to this effect, keeping in mind necessary social distancing norms for the safety of passengers. People are to be screened before boarding the trains, and also once they arrive at their destinations, with authorities ensuring quarantine arrangements, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of all regular passenger trains, including suburban trains, was extended by the ministry until May 17, 2020, in line with the date of the extended nationwide lockdown.

The central and state governments have also been arranging for buses to ferry stranded migrant workers. However, even after the Home Ministry's May 1 order, protests have erupted across the country with migrant workers having taken to the streets to demand that they be returned home.

First Published on May 5, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Railways

