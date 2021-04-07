COVID-19 curbs | Mumbai Police issues new list of what's allowed, what's not

Representative image (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Mumbai Police on April 7 issued a list of what is allowed and what is prohibited as per the fresh lockdown guidelines in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a series of tweets, the police clarified on the curbs related to public movement, operation of non-essential shops, restaurants, home deliveries and other subjects on which queries were raised by the city residents.

The police also categorically noted that all non-essential shops would remain closed. Saloons, spas, swimming pools, gyms, cinema halls and other places of recreation would also remain closed, it said. However, gardens and public grounds would remain accessible on weekdays between 7 am and 8 pm, it noted.

The new guidelines also bar religious gatherings and order the closure of places of worship, the police further tweeted.

Mumbai Police shares list of what's allowed, what's not

- Public Places: Weekdays (7am-8pm) - movement of no more than 5 people allowed.

On weekdays (8pm-7am) and 8pm Friday to 7am Monday - no movement except essential services.

- Beaches - closed till April 30.

- Gardens/public grounds - open from 7am-8pm on weekdays, no more than 5 people allowed.

- Shops/markets/malls - to remain closed (except essential services).

- Essential services - allowed to operate at all times.

- Public transport: Auto rickshaw - Driver + 2, Taxi - Driver + 50 percent capacity, Bus - Full seating capacity, no standing

- Private vehicles: Weekdays (7am-8pm) - allowed, weekdays (8pm-7am) and 8pm Fri to 7am Mon - only for essential services.

- Person arriving/departing by train/bus/flight - can travel at all times.

- Industrial workers travelling by private buses/vehicles - can travel at all times using a valid ID card.

- Students travelling to attend exam- can travel with a valid hall ticket.

- Government Offices: 50 percent capacity. No visitors allowed.

- Government offices required to operate for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services to function at 100 percent capacity.

- Private offices - to remain closed (except essential services, those exempted by the government).

- Film/TV shooting - allowed with conditions.

- Religious/social/cultural/political functions - not allowed.

- Recreation/entertainment services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes) - to remain closed.

- Restaurants/bars - to stay closed (except those inside hotels)

- Take away/parcel/home delivery: Weekdays (7am-8pm), weekends - only home delivery

- Roadside eatable vendors - only home delivery from 7am-8pm.

- Religious places - to stay closed.

- Barber shops/spa/salon/parlours - to remain closed.

- Schools/colleges/private coaching classes - to remain closed (except 10-12 exams).

- Marriages - maximum 50 attendees.

- Funeral - maximum 20 people allowed.

- Newspaper printing and circulation - home delivery allowed from 7am-8pm.

- Essential services/manufacturing sector/oxygen producers/e-commerce/construction - to remain operational.

- Bars and wine shops - closed (as per updated guidelines, home delivery permitted).

The list was issued a day after chaos was witnessed in parts of the city, where traders and small business owners in Dadar, Mira Bhayandar and Mohammed Ali Road protested against the order to close their shops on weekdays as well.