COVID-19 Kerala : Supreme Court stays state govt's decision to hold offline Class 11 exams

Taking into account the alarming rise of COVID infections in Kerala, the Supreme Court on September 3, stayed the decision of the Kerala Government to conduct offline exams for Class XI from September 6. The Court ordered the exams to be put on hold for a week, as children cannot be risked of exposure to the virus.

A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar who presided over the hearing took cognisance of the high caseload in the state. With 35,000 daily cases, the state accounts for more than 70 percent of the cases in the country, they remarked.

Kerala has been reporting more than 30,000 new cases per day for the past few days.

While India witnessed a minor decline in new infections on Friday, Kerala remained the main contributor with 32,097 new Covid-19 cases. On September 2, India reported the highest single-day virus cases in at least two months with 47,092 fresh infections, Kerala contributed the lion’s share of the tally with 32,801 new Covid-19 cases.

The apex court's stay order comes as a response to a petition they were hearing that challenged the decision of the Kerala High Court to not interfere with the state government's proposal to hold offline exams.

The petitioner argued that conducting exams for children, who have not yet been cleared for vaccination, would pose a considerable risk.

The court wondered if the Kerala government had, in fact, considered the huge spike in daily numbers when it decided to go ahead with the exams.

The Bench asked counsel appearing for the Kerala government to assure that no student would be infected with COVID-19. However, the counsel declined to give such an assurance, which prompted the Bench to stay the exams.

Earlier this week the Union Health Ministry warned the state it needed to step up efforts to curb these increasing numbers, and called for a "smart and strategic lockdown".

The Health Ministry also said Kerala had not followed its advice on containing the virus and cautioned that it could now spread to neighbouring states. Karnataka has said travellers from Kerala need to provide a negative RT-PCR test no older than 72 hours, despite vaccination status.

Pinarayi Vijayan's government has been facing a lot of flak for the rising cases in the state.