COVID-19 Karnataka : Two South Africans test postive, CM announces strict measures to deal with new variant

Amid fears of the spread of new Covid strain 'Omicron' looming large, two South African nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"From (November) 1 to 26, a total of 94 people have come from South Africa, out of them two have tested positive for regular Covid-19. So people need not worry," Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, under whose jurisdiction Kempegowda International Airport comes, said.

The samples have been sent for further tests to ascertain on the variant, a top official said on November 27, reported news agency PTI. Both of them have been quarantined and there was no need for worry, he added.

Speaking to reporters, he said, both the infected persons have been quarantined, are being monitored by the authorities and their samples have been sent for further tests to ascertain the variant.

Noting that ten countries have been identified as high risk, the DC said all those coming from there are made to compulsorily undergo tests, and those tested positive are being quarantined. As many as 584 people have arrived in Bengaluru from ten high-risk nations from November 1 to 26, he said.

Observing that cases of the new variants have been detected in the last one week in countries like Botswana, South Africa, Hong Kong and Israel, state Health Minister K Sudhakar earlier today said guidelines have been given to airports stating those travelling from these countries to the city have to undergo a test despite having negative Covid test report, and they will be allowed outside the airport only after testing negative.

"Even after testing negative they will have to remain at home and after seven days they will have to undergo a test once again, and after getting a negative report, one can go out," he added.

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held an emergency meeting today over the new #COVID19 variant #Omicron. Other ministers, including state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, officials of state Health Department & other departments attended the meeting.

(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/gXxOJg5tAW — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also held an emergency meeting given the concerns over the new variant. The meeting was attended by the State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other officials of the state Health Department as well as other departments.

Decisions taken in the meeting include strict monitoring at bordering districts of Kerala and Maharashtra, undertaking tight recce on National Highways, a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for state entrants from Kerala and Maharashtra. Deputy Commissioners have also been instructed to work in three shifts at border districts.

Along with this, the CM has asked to intensify the inspections at the International Airport and permission to enter the city must be given to only those who are negative.

New set of guidelines also released

Given the recent clusters of cases that have propped up in Nursing and medical colleges in Karnataka, COVID testings will be increased for the students. Students from Kerala who came 16 days ago are required to undergo the RT-PCR test again and those residing in hostels will be RT-PCR tested again on the 7th day after the negative report.

People working at hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools, public libraries & zoo must be fully vaccinated. Those working in government offices and malls must receive both doses of vaccine, and arrangements will be made for this as well. Arrangements to be made for vaccination in government offices and malls.