Karnataka imposes night curfew and weekend lockdown: Here's what is allowed

Karnataka government imoses night curfew and weekend lockdown.

New COVID-19 guidelines for Karnataka, including the imposition of a night curfew and weekend curfew, was announced on April 20. These guidelines were issued after an all-party meeting was convened by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

These measures come in at a time when the state is grappling with a massive surge in COVID cases.

A night curfew was already in place in six districts of Karnataka, from April 10 to April 20. However, now under the new guideline issued the entire state has been put under night curfew. The curfew will be in force from April 21 to May 4, from 9pm to 6am.

The weekend curfew which will begin from April 23, will be in place from Fridays 9 pm to Mondays 6 am. The weekend curfew will also be in force till May 4.

Everything to know about weekend curfew:

During the weekend curfew, the movement of individuals will be prohibited expecting essential and emergency activities. All essential workers are allowed to move by displaying their ID cards.

Neighbourhood shops dealing with groceries, milk, food, fruits, vegetables will be allowed to function only from 6 am to 10 am. Home deliveries are encouraged. Restaurants and eateries are also only allowed take away service.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, theatres, parks, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums will be shut. Any type of gathering-religious, political, social, sports, academic- is prohibited.

Marriages adhering to strict COVID-19 behaviour are permitted with 50 people, while cremations and funerals are permitted with 20 people.

Long-distance buses, train services and air travels will ply and people will be allowed to use public transport, private vehicles, taxis to reach railways stations, airport, bus depot. However, they need to have valid travel documents.

Here are other guidelines that are applicable throughout the state till May 4-

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till May 4. Restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of India can be opened for sportspersons and for training purpose only.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations are also prohibited. Stadiums and playgrounds are allowed for organizing sports events and practising purposes but without spectators.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in services at the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

Essential services like shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths. meat and fish, animal fodder is permitted.

Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The shifting process shall be completed by April 22.

Lodging hotels will be open for guests as well. Standalone liquor shops and outlets, bars and restaurants are permitted for takeaway only.

All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs are permitted. Print and electronic media permitted.

Delivery via e-commerce websites will also be permitted.