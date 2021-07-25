COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir govt lifts weekend curfew from all districts

Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir government on July 24 lifted weekend COVID-19 curfew in all districts. However, the government announced that measures to control the spread will continue in the union territory and remain in force till further order.

“It was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, significant improvement has been made by all the districts in respect of the above parameters. However, there is a need to continue with some of the existing COVID containment measures in all the districts in view of the uneven trend in the daily COVID cases,” reads the official order.

As per the order, public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25, the order further added

Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction clarified the night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

The union territory recorded 166 fresh cases of the coronavirus earlier in the day, which took the infection tally to 3,20,657, while no death occurred in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 34 were from the Jammu division and 132 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest 66 cases, followed by 18 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,288 in the union territory, while 3,14,995 patients have recovered so far, they said.