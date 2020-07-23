App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 India update: Not wearing face mask in public will attract Rs 1 lakh fine in Jharkhand

The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jharkhand government on July 23 announced that a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be slapped on any person found not wearing a mask in public places. Flouting lockdown guidelines may additionally attract a two-year jail term.

The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, issued the Infectious Diseases Ordinance (IDO) 2020 on July 22, wherein the actions that would be taken against lockdown violators were listed in detail.

The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the state. There are more than 3,500 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Jharkhand at present, while the total infection tally may soon breach the 7,000-mark.

Due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, the availability of hospital beds for coronavirus patients is becoming an issue. To ensure no patient is denied treatment due to a lack of beds, the state government has decided to turn banquet halls into isolation wards for coronavirus patients.

tags #coronavirus #India #Jharkhand

