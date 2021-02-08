COVID-19 | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days

Representative image

India has recorded less than 150 daily COVID-19-related deaths in ten days registering a significant achievement in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), only about 84 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

The effective strategy of containment including prompt tracing & tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols have ensured the low mortality levels, it said.

What are the current updates?

As per a statement from MoHFW, 17 States/UTshave not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, J&K, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

The country's active case count has declined further to 1,48,609 in the last 24 hours. This forms 1.37 percent of the total active cases in the country, MoHFW said.

Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,948), followed by Maharashtra (1,622) and Uttar Pradesh (670).

Coincidentally, Kerela has also reported the highest daily new cases at 6,075. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 2,673 and 487 new cases, respectively.