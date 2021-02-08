MARKET NEWS

Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
COVID-19 | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days

Kerela has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Representative image

India has recorded less than 150 daily COVID-19-related deaths in ten days registering a significant achievement in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), only about 84 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

The effective strategy of containment including prompt tracing & tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols have ensured the low mortality levels, it said.

What are the current updates? 

As per a statement from MoHFW, 17 States/UTshave not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, J&K, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The country's active case count has declined further to 1,48,609 in the last 24 hours. This forms 1.37 percent of the total active cases in the country, MoHFW said.

Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,948), followed by Maharashtra (1,622) and Uttar Pradesh (670).

Coincidentally, Kerela has also reported the highest daily new cases at 6,075. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 2,673 and 487 new cases, respectively.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid deaths #Covid-19
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:40 pm

