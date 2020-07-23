COVID-19 in Mumbai | 65% rapid antigen test results were false negatives: BMC

Two civic laboratories located in Maharashtra – the state worst-affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak – have warned that the incidence of false negatives in rapid antigen tests is alarmingly high.

As per the finding of the two laboratories, more than half of the symptomatic COVID-19 patients, who tested negative during the rapid antigen test, were found to be coronavirus positive later during their RT-PCR test.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Though ICMR protocol mandates an RT-PCR test for people whose rapid antigen test result is negative, it is the large incidence of false negatives that is a cause for concern.

The test kits were being used by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under ‘Mission Universal Testing’, but the findings of the two laboratories have raised questions over the efficacy of the antigen tests.

According to a report by India Today, 60 percent of the 538 symptomatic patients, who had tested negative in the rapid antigen tests conducted in Nair Hospital, turned out to be COVID-19 positive during the RT-PCR test.

Similarly, 65 percent of the 43 patients who tested negative in the antigen test conducted in Kasturba hospital, were found to be COVID-19 positive later.

BMC has conducted 8,872 rapid antigen tests in the month of July so far, in which 1,152 persons were found to be COVID-19 positive. Those who had tested negative were tested again and almost 65 percent of them turned out to be coronavirus positive later.