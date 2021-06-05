MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 Impact: Tamil Nadu Government cancels Class 12 State Board Exams

The 12th state board exams or HSLC exams were originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21, but in the month of April, they were postponed due to the rising cases in the state.

Moneycontrol News
June 05, 2021 / 09:40 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Tamil Nadu government has decided to scrap this year's state board exam for students of Class 12, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced on June 5 after much deliberation throughout the week.

Nearly 7,000 higher secondary schools were asked by the state government to take suggestions from parents and teachers. Then on June 3, the schools complied all the feedback and sent it to the directorate of school education. An online meeting was held with health experts, educationalists and officials on June 4. The report was submitted to the Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5, post which the decision was announced.

The 12th state board exams or HSLC exams were originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21, but in the month of April, they were postponed due to the rising cases in the state.

Along with Class 12, the state board exams of Class 10 has also been cancelled by the Tamil Nadu government. Earlier this week the government also promoted all students from class 1 to 8 without exams.

The state government's decision comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the class 12 board exams on June 1. Following the decision, ICSE, NIOS and other state boards have also cancelled their class 12 board exams. The states who have cancelled the class 12 board exams include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Class 12 exams #COVID-19 impact #Tamil Nadu
first published: Jun 5, 2021 09:40 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey