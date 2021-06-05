COVID-19 Impact: Tamil Nadu Government cancels Class 12 State Board Exams

Representative Image

Tamil Nadu government has decided to scrap this year's state board exam for students of Class 12, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced on June 5 after much deliberation throughout the week.

Nearly 7,000 higher secondary schools were asked by the state government to take suggestions from parents and teachers. Then on June 3, the schools complied all the feedback and sent it to the directorate of school education. An online meeting was held with health experts, educationalists and officials on June 4. The report was submitted to the Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 5, post which the decision was announced.

The 12th state board exams or HSLC exams were originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21, but in the month of April, they were postponed due to the rising cases in the state.

Along with Class 12, the state board exams of Class 10 has also been cancelled by the Tamil Nadu government. Earlier this week the government also promoted all students from class 1 to 8 without exams.