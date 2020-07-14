COVID-19 impact | Health Ministry hikes fund requirement for FY22-FY26 to Rs 6.04 lakh crore

After a meeting with the 15th Finance Commission, the Health Ministry on July 13 said it will require Rs 6.04 lakh crore to fund healthcare during the five-year award period FY22-FY26, to support new areas including post-COVID health sector reforms. The estimate increased by Rs 1.05 lakh crore from the earlier requirement of Rs 4.99 lakh crore.

The Commission held a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials of the ministry on revising the state-specific proposals of the ministry in light of the COVID-19 experience. "Looking at the peculiar state of the pandemic, the commission's final report will have a separate chapter on health," said Chairman of the Commission, NK Singh.

The ministry pointed out that currently 35 percent of the public health expenditure is done by the Centre and 65 percent by the state governments.

"The pandemic has established the importance of the need to strengthen the public health sector, surveillance and public health management, preventive and promotive health care with special focus on urban health. The ministry also felt that there was a need to increase the allocation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a year to year basis," an official statement said.

The meeting was held to discuss the specific issues of revising the state-specific proposals of the ministry in light of the COVID-19 experience, exploring the possibility of backloading in the light of fiscal strain and consideration of the suggestions of the High-Level Group of the 15th Finance Commission on health, the statement said.

"The ministry after giving due consideration to the recommendations of the high-level group of the 15th FC on Health, and after partial backloading of funds has prepared a revised requirement of Rs 6.04 lakh crore from the earlier requirement of Rs 4.99 lakh crore. The ministry has thus asked for additional resources to the tune of 0.4 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per annum to the states which they felt would lead to significant progress towards achievement of the National Health Policy target," the statement added.

The National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 targets include increasing public health expenditure to 2.5 percent of the GDP in a progressive manner by 2025, Primary Health Expenditure to be 2/3rd of the total health expenditure and increase state sector health spending to more than 8 percent of their budget by 2020.

The Commission agreed that there was a need to increase public sector health outlay and also to develop a professional cadre of health workers, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)