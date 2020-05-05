App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy

It has around 700 gyms worldwide trading under the brand, most of which are franchises.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Gold's Gym has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the country's bankruptcy code. The company said in a statement on May 4 that the move has been taken in an effort to facilitate the financial restructuring of the company.

Businesses across the world have been hit by the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, with gyms a common example of enterprises that have remained shut during this period.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

Gold's Gym has said that the current scenario has forced it to permanently shut down 30 of its outlets in order to ensure viability. However, it said that the filing "should not impact our licensing division" as it is not associated with any of its locally-owned franchise gyms.

related news

"While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly impacted our company-owned gym operations, we expect the filing will have no further impact on current operations," the company said.

A pretty popular name amid bodybuilders, the Gold's Gym chain operates around 700 gyms across the world.

"This has been a complete and total disruption of every one of our business norms, so we needed to take quick, decisive actions to enable us to get back on track," Gold's Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff said in a video statement. He added that with this move, the company hopes to emerge on the other side of Chapter 11 by August 1, 2020, if not sooner.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Gold's Gym

