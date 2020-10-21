COVID-19 India impact | Delhi's sweet, gift shops see sales plummet during the festival season

Sweetshop owners in Delhi, as well as those who sell gifts in the city, are awaiting the boost to their sales that the festival season brings which has so far not materialised in the city as a result of COVID-19.

According to a report by ANI, these owners who normally are busy during this time of year are currently seeing a lack of footfall, and feel bereft of customers even when compared to 2019.

Speaking to the news outlet, many of them said they are hoping to see sales pick up closer to Diwali as people step out to purchase items for the festival.

Varjesh Aggarwal, the managing director of Bengali Sweet House, told ANI, "The footfall is very weak. We aren't doing more than 40 to 50 percent of the average sales we did during this season. People are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic. We're hoping they will come out and purchase sweets during Diwali."

According to another vendor in the Bengali market, Girish Agarwal, sales have been drastically reduced. Agarwal notes that unless a mood of festivity comes around, it would be difficult to return to normal.

"If we compare last year to this year, we are incurring a loss because the expenses are the same, but sales are very low," he said. Agarwal also said that they had not received any big orders this year.

Sweet shops are not the only ones seeing a slump in sales. Gift shops in the national capital are also reporting a similar trend, the report said.

According to one gift shop vendor in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, due to the coronavirus pandemic, his store has suffered a lot.

"Even now in the festive season, sales haven't improved. We can only hope our business will pick up in the upcoming festival season," he said.