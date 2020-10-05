172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|covid-19-impact-child-mortality-rate-in-developing-countries-may-shoot-up-to-45-world-bank-5926831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Child mortality rate in developing countries may shoot up to 45%: World Bank

World Bank President David Malpass said developing countries might face difficulties in administering education amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which may further lead to significant issues for them in the future

Moneycontrol News
World Bank President David Malpass (Image: Reuters)
World Bank President David Malpass on October 5 predicted an increase of up to 45 percent in child mortality rate in developing countries due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases globally.

"Our early estimates suggest a potential increase of up to 45 percent in child mortality because of health service shortfalls and reduction in access to food," news agency ANI quoted Malpass as saying.

The World Bank chief was speaking at a virtual discussion ahead of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund annual meeting scheduled next week.

Malpass also pointed out that developing countries might face difficulties in administering education amid the pandemic, which may further lead to significant issues for them in the future.

"Since the outbreak, more than 1.6 billion children in developing countries have been out of school because of COVID-19, implying a potential loss of as much as $10 trillion in lifetime earning for these students," he added further.

Meanwhile, Malpass claimed the World Bank is taking every possible step to bolster the health and education capabilities of countries in need.
