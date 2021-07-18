COVID-19 : IMA warns Kerala State against lockdown relaxation during Bakrid

Representative Image

Following the Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state during Bakrid, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded the state to stop any sort of mass gathering.

In a press release dated July 18, the association has urged/demanded the state government to immediately withdraw the order, enforce zero-tolerance against COVID appropriate behaviour, and not to 'deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of State and Nation as a whole'.

Kerala, which is continuing to report a high number of cases, will see lesser restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 due to Bakrid, which will be celebrated either on July 20 or 21.

The government had earlier said that apart from shops selling essential items, those selling textile, footwear, jewellery and electronics will be allowed to remain open till 8pm and this will be applicable to A, B and C category local self-government bodies.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said on July 17 that a maximum of 40 people will be allowed in places of worship during the festival and they should be inoculated with at least the first dose of the vaccine.

The association in its press releases also mentioned that it will be forced to go to the Supreme Court if the state government does not enforce COVID appropriate behaviour.

Earlier in the week, on July 12, IMA president, Dr JA Jayalal told news agency ANI that holding any festival at the moment can be dangerous.

"Holding any festival is not advisable as it can be dangerous. IMA requests the government to reconsider their decision regarding any kind of mass gatherings," he said.

Meanwhile, the annual Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled in Uttar Pradesh according to a senior government official.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court said it cannot allow the Uttar Pradesh government "to hold 100 percent physical Kanwar Yatra in view of COVID", stressing that sentiments, including religious, are subservient to the Right to Life.

"The Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled by the Kanwar Sanghs on the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government," Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal said.