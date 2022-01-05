COVID-19 | How reliable are at-home tests to detect the Omicron variant?

Representative image

As concerns rise over the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus, the need for COVID-19 testing reaches an all-time high.

Though rapid antigen test (RAT) kits are available in the market for a few months now, sales have gone up only since December after Omicron turned into a scare.

“We now sell anywhere between 15 and 30 kits every day in each of our shops,” said the regional manager of a pharmacy chain in Bengaluru, reported The Hindu.

US health officials say early data suggests that these rapid tests may be less sensitive at detecting Omicron. However, government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed.

According to US health experts, the most accurate tests available remain polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests, which detect tiny snippets of the virus’s genetic material. However, they also argue that RAT remains a useful tool as the country braces for the latest surge in cases.

“The tests sacrifice some accuracy for speedy results, but they can be an aid for making decisions and knowing when to get additional treatment,” CNBC said in its news report.

Rapid tests detect molecules that are found on the virus’s surface, called antigens. They’re not as accurate, but they can be run at home and provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a recent letter to all the states and the Union Territories, recommended the use of self-tests/home tests for symptomatic individuals.

US government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates that they detect Omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted that it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected late in November.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be “totally transparent” by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important, reported news agency PTI.

“There are many good uses for at-home tests. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends,” said Dr Emily Volk, President of the College of American Pathologists.

If you've been exposed to a person who’s tested positive but you don’t have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you contracted the infection. It can also help if you’re not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is because of COVID-19.

But consider the context when looking at results. “If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more scepticism,” Volk said.

Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, Volk suggested. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Indian daily soap actor Erica Fernandes warned fans to not rely on home kits and opt for lab tests for correct diagnosis after testing positive for COVID-19.

“One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like i had a sand paper in my throat.”